City Watch: Issued for missing, endangered man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A City Watch Alert has been issued for a Memphis man with a medical condition.

According to police, Caleb Hill was with his caretaker on Cedarhurst Avenue. He got out of a car and started walking away when his caretaker went inside the residence.

Hill has medical condition and is not familiar with the area.

Hill is described as 5′6 and weighs 165 Ibs., with brown hair. He was last seen wearing a black and green long sleeve shirt, green pants, with black and gold shoes.

If seen, please contact Missing Persons at 901-545-2677.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.