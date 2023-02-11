Toy Truck Drive
Burglars ransack several businesses across Mid-South, police believe most are connected

By Victoria Poirrier
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 8:18 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A string of burglaries is impacting several businesses across the Mid-South.

Action News 5 went to six companies police say have been targeted by a large group of burglars. Those companies include several GameStop locations, a Game Exchange, and Smooth Wireless.

Anywhere between five to 20 people broke into the stores, making off with thousands of dollars worth in merchandise, mostly electronics.

One business told us they suffered over $6,000 in damages, plus lost revenue while the store closed for restoration.

Police told the businesses they believe most of these burglaries are connected.

Each business declined interviews in fear the suspects may come back.

Anyone with information about these break-ins should call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

