Dry tomorrow & Monday followed by rising temperatures & rain chances

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A few showers for some in north Mississippi will end this evening and skies will clear overnight, leading to abundant sunshine Sunday. A southerly flow will arrive Sunday night and bring a big warm up along with rain and the potential for thunderstorms next week.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds with a North wind at 10-15 MPH and lows in the lower 30s.

TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny with high temperatures in the mid 50s and northwesterly winds at 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with lows in the upper 30s and southwesterly winds at 5-10 MPH.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs near 60 and lows near 50. Tuesday will be cloudy with rain, high temperatures in the low 60s, and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warm with afternoon highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows falling near 60. Thursday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the mid 60s early in the day and falling through the afternoon into the upper 20s overnight. Friday will be partly cloudy and much cooler with afternoon highs only in the lower 40s.

