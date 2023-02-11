Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Dry tomorrow & Monday followed by rising temperatures & rain chances

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Sagay Galindo
Published: Feb. 11, 2023 at 3:35 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -A few showers for some in north Mississippi will end this evening and skies will clear overnight, leading to abundant sunshine Sunday. A southerly flow will arrive Sunday night and bring a big warm up along with rain and the potential for thunderstorms next week.

TONIGHT: Decreasing clouds with a North wind at 10-15 MPH and lows in the lower 30s.

TOMORROW: Mostly Sunny with high temperatures in the mid 50s and northwesterly winds at 5-10 MPH.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with lows in the upper 30s and southwesterly winds at 5-10 MPH.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly sunny with highs near 60 and lows near 50. Tuesday will be cloudy with rain, high temperatures in the low 60s, and overnight lows in the upper 40s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and warm with afternoon highs in the lower 70s and overnight lows falling near 60. Thursday will be cloudy with rain and thunderstorms along with high temperatures in the mid 60s early in the day and falling through the afternoon into the upper 20s overnight. Friday will be partly cloudy and much cooler with afternoon highs only in the lower 40s.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lewis Ranch is up for sale, much to the shock of Lewis's son. Turns out, the home was never...
Jerry Lee Lewis’ son ordered to vacate ranch by March 5
A Texas mother is accused of abandoning two young children at home for nearly two months.
Police: Woman left kids to fend for themselves for 2 months
Motorcyclist dead after crash with tractor-trailer truck
Motorcyclist dead after crash with tractor-trailer truck
Arizona authorities say 25-year-old Sergio Celaya has been arrested after he admitted to...
Man admits to having child porn on police job interview, authorities say
17-year-old charged with killing mother, sister, mother’s boyfriend
17-year-old charged with killing mother, sister, mother’s boyfriend

Latest News

Areas to watch Wednesday and Thursday, Feb 15-16, 2023
First Alert to chance for storms next week
et
Saturday morning Memphis forecast from WMC Meteorologist Erin Thomas - Feb 11, 2023
WMC First Alert Weather
Showers for some areas today with a more active pattern next week
Friday evening weather update
Your First Alert to a cool, dry weekend followed by a warmer and very active pattern next week