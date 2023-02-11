2 multi-million-dollar lawsuits against Kroger following mass shooting dismissed

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - In 2022, three lawsuits were filed against Kroger and the third-party sushi company SnowFox/JFE Franchising alleging that gross negligence by the companies enabled the 2021 mass shooting at the New Byhalia Road store in Collierville. Two of those suits have been voluntarily dismissed.

One case against Kroger, however, remains open.

Although both Mariko Jenkins and Linda Archibald, who were employees of Kroger at the time of the shooting, have dropped out of the case, the suit filed by a Collierville couple remains open.

All four plaintiffs were shot on Sept. 23, 2021, after 29-year-old Uk Thang was fired from the store’s sushi franchise, returned hours later, and opened fire on customers and employees inside the Collierville Kroger.

One person was killed and 15 others were injured as a result of the attack.

All three lawsuits allege that because of his known behavioral history, Thang should have never been hired, despite having no criminal record.

Jenkins filed the first suit in September 2022 requesting $10 million in damages. Following was Collierville couple, Joseph and Linda Ashe, who requested at least $750,000 in damages, followed by Archibald, who requested $10 million also.

Joseph was hit twice in the shoulder and the abdomen, having to stay in the hospital for 12 days, while Linda was hit by ricocheted bullets and was treated by her doctor.

Kroger filed a motion to consolidate the suits into one for pre-trial purposes. That motion was granted on Dec. 16.

According to newly-acquired court documents, Jenkins’ case was dismissed on Jan. 17, and Archibald’s case was dismissed on Feb. 8. The dismissals were granted and signed by U.S. District Judge John T. Fowlkes Jr.

Action News 5 has reached out to the attorneys of Jenkins and Archibald for a reason for their voluntary dismissal but has yet to hear back.

