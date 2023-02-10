‘This is unlike him’: Family concerned for missing father of three

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of a missing Memphis man is desperate for answers after the father of three disappeared on Feb. 1.

The Memphis Police Department says 43-year-old Lesley Seay was last seen last Wednesday leaving his hotel room with friends at 4300 American Way.

The Seay family says they are very worried because Lesley left his wallet and belongings behind in his room. They say both friends and family have tried to reach him to no avail, and all calls to his cell phone have gone unanswered.

The Seay family says Lesley last texted his children’s mother after 1 a.m. on Feb. 1. She returned his call hours later but was unable to reach him.

“This is unlike him to go without calling or contacting anyone in his family, especially his three small children. We are extremely concerned for his well-being,” one family member told Action News 5.

The Memphis Police Department says this is still an active investigation.

If you have seen Seay and/or have information about his whereabouts, call the Memphis Police Department at 901-543-2677 or the Missing Person Bureau at 901-636-4479.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.