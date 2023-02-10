Toy Truck Drive
Tennessee Lt. Gov. hospitalized after cardiac issues

Tennessee Lt. Gov. Randy McNally (Source: Tennessee General Assembly)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 7:28 AM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - A Tennessee lawmaker posted a tweet informing the public about this health issue.

Randy McNally said symptoms of an irregular heartbeat caused him to check into Vanderbilt hospital on Thursday.

According to his tweet, Lt. Gov. McNally will likely need a pacemaker to help regulate his heart.

“I appreciate everyone’s thoughts and prayers. I hope to be back at work as soon as possible,” said Lt. Governor McNally.

