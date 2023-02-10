Teen with ankle monitor among 4 charged in vehicle theft, pursuit

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Four teenagers have been charged in a stolen vehicle pursuit that took place in Hyde Park on Thursday afternoon, one of whom was wearing an ankle monitor from a previous incident at the time of his arrest.

According to Memphis police, at 2:24 p.m. Thursday, officers witnessed an orange Dodge Charger with temporary tags speeding northbound on Hollywood Street toward Eldridge Avenue.

Once on Eldridge, officers saw the car strike a white Nissan Maxima and a maroon Infiniti SUV, both parked on the roadway. The Charger traveled onto Vollintine Avenue, where police followed from a safe distance. The driver of the Charger then tried to make a sharp turn onto Biggs, but struck a curb, causing the Charger to become stuck in the front yard of a home on Vollintine.

Officers witnessed the driver struggle to dislodge the car, and observed smoke coming from under the Charger as the driver pushed the gas pedal. Both the car and grass caught fire, police say.

Officers quickly detained the four occupants of the Charger, all of whom were teenagers.

The Memphis Fire Department arrived on the scene and put out the fire. The driver was transported to LeBonheur Children’s Hospital for a non-critical nosebleed.

Officers scanned the temporary tags on the Charger, which came back as registered to a man who told police he dropped the car off at the CarMax on U.S. Highway 64 on Jan. 26 for bodywork.

A CarMax employee told police that the car was stolen from their lot.

The Charger was towed to the city lot. The Special Traffic Investigation Squad made the scene.

All suspects were transported to 170 North Main for further investigation.

Suspect. No. 1 , the driver of the stolen Charger, is a 17-year-old boy. He is charged with driving without a license, reckless driving, and theft of property to wit: motor vehicle valued at $10,000-$60,000.

Suspect No. 2 , the front passenger, is a 15-year-old girl. She is charged with theft of property, to wit: motor vehicle valued at $10,000-$60,000.

Suspect No. 3 , a rear passenger, is a 16-year-old boy. He is charged with theft of property to wit: motor vehicle, valued at $10,000-$60,000.

Suspect No. 4, a rear passenger, is a 16-year-old boy who was wearing an ankle monitor from a previous incident. He is charged with theft of property to wit: motor vehicle, valued at $10,000-$60,000.

