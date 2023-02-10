Suspect wanted for carjacking in Millington

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Millington Police Department is investigating a carjacking that took place at a Kroger.

Police responded to a carjacking call on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at a Kroger located on US Highway 51.

Officers say a man approached the victim in the parking lot, showed a gun, and demanded keys to the victim’s car.

The victim gave up their keys and the suspect left in the silver 2016 Infiniti Q50.

Witnesses told officers the suspect may have been with three other people in a pick up truck on the parking lot.

The victim was shaken by the incident but unharmed.

No arrests have been made and this is an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information should call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

