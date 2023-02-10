Toy Truck Drive
Stax Museum celebrates 20th anniversary with Family Day

By Taylor Tucker
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 12:15 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC)- The Stax Museum is celebrating its 20th Anniversary this year, and there’s no better way to celebrate than with the people of Memphis!

Saturday, Stax Museum is hosting Family Day. Every second Saturday of the month throughout 2023, the museum hosts a free day from 1 until 5.

The community can look forward to live music, games, activities, arts and crafts and more. Family day began a couple of years ago and grew into what it is today. It’s the museums’ way of saying thanks to the community and educating people on Memphis and Stax.

“We wanted to connect with our neighbors in Soulsville and connect with our neighbors here in Memphis,” Jeff Kollath, the executive director of Stax Museum, said. “Really bring some of the joy of live music and the power of Souls to as many people as possible. It’s become a great event. January, we had an incredible turnout, the music was great. We love seeing our friends from out of town, but we love seeing our friends from Memphis.”

Stax Museum is also offering free admission field trips throughout 2023 to all Title 1 Schools nationally, with special emphasis placed on Memphis-Shelby County Schools.

