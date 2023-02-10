Toy Truck Drive
St. Jude Hospital plans new billion-dollar expansion

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Expansion
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Expansion
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:30 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital has a construction plan in the works that will be historic for the city of Memphis.

The hospital filed two new construction permits earlier this week. The project is the largest and most expensive in Memphis’ history amounting to an estimated $1billion.

The two filings will permit the construction of two new towers on the hospital’s campus.

One building will house the new outpatient offices and the other will be home to new clinical offices. Each building will be 15-stories, making them two of the tallest buildings on the hospital campus.

