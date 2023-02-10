Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Senate passes bill that would criminalize public drag performances

Tennessee senate passes bill that would criminalize public drag performances
Tennessee senate passes bill that would criminalize public drag performances(Action News 5)
By Kelli Cook
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 6:13 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Senate passed a bill aimed at criminalizing public drag performances.

Senate Bill 3 would classify “adult cabaret performances” as a Class A misdemeanor if done on public property or where it can be viewed by a person who is not an adult.

The bill identifies “adult cabaret performances” as anything that features “topless dancers, go-go dancers, exotic dancers, strippers, male or female impersonators who provide entertainment that appeals to a prurient interest, or similar entertainers, regardless of whether or not performed for consideration.”

These performances are described as harmful to minors in the bill, which is defined as:

  • Would be found by the average person applying contemporary community standards to appeal predominantly to the prurient, shameful, or morbid interests of minors
  • Is patently offensive to prevailing standards in the adult community as a whole with respect to what is suitable for minors
  • Taken as a whole lacks serious literary, artistic, political, or scientific values for minors.

The amended bill was sponsored by Senator Jack Johnson of Franklin.

“If you want to have that kind of entertainment in your private business that’s fine you just can’t let kids in,” said Johnson Thursday morning.

It was approved with a 26-6 vote, with all of the Senate Democrats opposing the measure.

“They filed this bill the day after Election Day. They made it very clear that the priorities of the Tennessee general assembly was to discriminate against the LGBTQ community and not real issues like crime, like jobs, like healthcare in our state,” said Shahin Samiei Shelby county representative of the Tennessee Equality Project.

Subsequent violations of the law would be a Class E felony.

Shelby County District Attorney would not comment on pending legislation, but he did tell Action News 5 that he “does not favor the bill.”

The bill must now go to the House for a vote, and if passed, will be signed by Governor Bill Lee.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Jerry Lawler
Jerry Lawler suffers stroke at Florida home
Deputies arrested 42-year-old William Jason Thomas on suspicion of second-degree assault on a...
Sheriff: Deputy ‘terminated’ following assault arrest
(L-R) Taveion Rogers, Traveion Rogers, Felicia Wilson, Damelia Hurt
Amber Alert issued for 2 teens from Jackson, Tenn., 1 suspect arrested
MPD: Fast food employee points gun at customer
Fast food employee pulls gun on customer over chili cheese fries, police say

Latest News

Thursday evening weather update
Thursday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-February 9, 2023
Evan Brooke Redd
Former DeSoto Co. teacher sentenced 20 years in prison for sexually abusing teenage girl
Former Green Bay Packers' Brett Favre during a halftime ceremony of an NFL football game...
Favre suing state auditor for ‘shamelessly and falsely attacking... good name’
Audrianna Johnson
Delta State University graduate wins Grammy award