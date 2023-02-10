Toy Truck Drive
Oxford man arrested and charged for child abuse

Jamar Brown
Jamar Brown(Oxford Police Department)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:05 AM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - An Oxford man has been arrested and charged for abusing a child after being investigated in January of this year.

Jamar Brown, 26-year-old resident of Pontotoc, Mississippi, was arrested and charged with sexual battery, three counts of child endangerment, and two counts of touching a child for lustful purposes.

A court judge in Lafayette County set Brown’s bond during an initial hearing for $120,000.

