Oxford man arrested and charged for child abuse

OXFORD, Miss. (WMC) - An Oxford man has been arrested and charged for abusing a child after being investigated in January of this year.

Jamar Brown, 26-year-old resident of Pontotoc, Mississippi, was arrested and charged with sexual battery, three counts of child endangerment, and two counts of touching a child for lustful purposes.

A court judge in Lafayette County set Brown’s bond during an initial hearing for $120,000.

