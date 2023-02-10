MPD: 18-year-old carjacks woman, 7-year-old granddaughter outside hotel

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An 18-year-old has been charged after police say he carjacked a grandmother and 7-year-old girl outside their hotel in the wee hours of Thursday morning.

According to Memphis police, at 12:30 a.m. on Feb. 9, officers responded to a carjacking at the Extended Stay located at 6325 Quail Hollow Road, where the victim said her 2014 Honda CR-V was stolen at gunpoint.

She told police that she was getting out of her car when a man approached her and asked to use her cell phone. While talking to him, another person approached and put a handgun to the victim’s head and demanded her car.

She told the two suspects that they could have everything if they let her 7-year-old granddaughter out of the car, according to the affidavit.

The victim told police that another person pointed a gun at her granddaughter, telling her to get out of the car. The man who asked the victim to use her cell phone then drove off in her CR-V, followed by the two accomplices in a gray SUV.

Police say that at 4:34 p.m., officers saw the CR-V in the area of Mendenhall Road and Cottonwood Road, where they attempted to make a traffic stop. The driver evaded officers but eventually stopped about three miles away in the area of Raines Road and Clarke Road, where the driver bailed and fled with a black backpack.

The suspect, later identified as 18-year-old Tkai Gardner, was caught and brought into custody. Police say Gardner was in possession of a handgun at the time of his arrest. He was transported to the Violent Crimes Unit for further investigation.

There, the victim identified Gardner in a six-person lineup as the person who approached her and drove off in her car.

Gardner waived his Miranda Rights and admitted to approaching the victim and driving off in her car. He also admitted to evading officers in the CR-V.

Gardner is charged with aggravated robbery, employing a firearm with the intent to commit a dangerous felony, intentionally evading arrest in auto, evading arrest, driving while license suspended/revoked/canceled, carjacking, reckless endangerment, and possession of marijuana.

Records indicate no prior charges.

He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

