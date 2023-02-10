Motorcyclist dead after crash with tractor-trailer truck

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police officers responded to a motorcycle crash in Whitehaven near Walker Homes.

A tractor-trailer truck and a motorcycle crashed into each other at 1:10 a.m. on South 3rd Street and Mitchell Road.

The motorcyclist was pronounced dead.

This is an ongoing investigation.

At approximately 1:10 am, officers were dispatched to a crash in the area of Third & Mitchell involving a tractor-trailer truck and a motorcycle. The motorcyclist was pronounced deceased on the scene. There were no other injuries. This is an ongoing investigation. pic.twitter.com/XrMBU0R9ap — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) February 10, 2023

