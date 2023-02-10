Toy Truck Drive
Mom chases students with knife, fights son at school, says MPD

By Myracle Evans
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:00 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman showed up at a high school to fight her son and chased students with a knife, says Memphis Police Department.

Officers responded to a fight at Booker T. Washington High school on Thursday in South Memphis.

A school officer told MPD that Tameka Triplett, 34, ran toward students with a knife in her hand in the school’s parking lot.

The school officer pepper sprayed Triplette and her son Christopher Triplette to stop the two from fighting.

Tameka was taken to Jail East, and Christopher was placed into custody.

He was later released to his aunt.

Tameka is charged with carrying a weapon on school property and tampering with evidence.

