Inside La Prensa Latina with Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson

This week's La Prensa Latina is in newsstands now.

Editor Vivian Fernández-de-Adamson joined Action News 5′s Andrew Douglas at the digital desk to talk about how Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group is teaming up with Sacred Heart School in Southaven to launch a new community program.

According to Dorimar Ferrer, Executive Director of Cazateatro Bilingual Theatre Group, the monthly program will be called “Tacos and Theatre.”

It will involve improvisation acting to highlight different social issues.

The first event will take place on Friday, February 17, at 6:30 PM, at Sacred Heart School (5150 Tchulahoma Rd., Southaven, MS 38671).

Another top story in this week’s La Prensa Latina features a free event on February 18 highlighting ‘International Mother Language Day’.

It’s called Breakfast with Books. The event will happen from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at “The Commons On Merton” community center, located at 258 N. Merton St., Memphis, TN 38112.

The latest issue of La Prensa Latina is on newsstands now or visit laprensalatina.com to read more.

