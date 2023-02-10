Toy Truck Drive
First Alert to chance for storms next week

Severe Weather Risk for Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
By Erin Thomas
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Storm Prediction Center (SPC) has issued a Slight Risk (Level 2/5) for severe weather across the Mid-South next week.

Understanding categories from The Storm Prediction Center
Models show a warm front lifting across the region Wednesday evening, February 15.

Expect showers and thunderstorms to increase overnight and continue into Thursday as cold front then moves through.

As a result, the window for severe weather stretches from Wednesday night into Thursday morning for much of the Mid-South.

This window will be narrowed down in more detail as the event approaches and models converge on timing.

Severe Weather Risk for Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
STAY ALERT: Stay tuned to the First Alert Weather Team for more details.

How to download the WMC First Alert Weather app
