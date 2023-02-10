Family of woman killed by Memphis police files lawsuit against MPD

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of Kayla Lucas, a woman who was shot and killed by a Memphis police officer in 2021, filed a lawsuit against MPD and the City of Memphis.

The lawsuit seeks $15 million in total damages for the wrongful death of Lucas.

Lucas was shot and killed following a traffic stop. Police say the Ford Focus she was in was reported stolen out of Olive Branch.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate. Then in August 2022, then-District Attorney Amy Weirich declared that the shooting was justified.

Weirich determined that Lucas pulled the vehicle in reverse as the officer approached the car with his weapon drawn, hitting the driver’s side door of an MPD cruiser.

The lawsuit, however, alleges the officer shot seven bullets into the Ford Focus without giving Lucas any commands or a warning that deadly force would be used.

