Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Family of woman killed by Memphis police files lawsuit against MPD

Memphis police
Memphis police(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 5:32 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The family of Kayla Lucas, a woman who was shot and killed by a Memphis police officer in 2021, filed a lawsuit against MPD and the City of Memphis.

The lawsuit seeks $15 million in total damages for the wrongful death of Lucas.

Lucas was shot and killed following a traffic stop. Police say the Ford Focus she was in was reported stolen out of Olive Branch.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was called in to investigate. Then in August 2022, then-District Attorney Amy Weirich declared that the shooting was justified.

Weirich determined that Lucas pulled the vehicle in reverse as the officer approached the car with his weapon drawn, hitting the driver’s side door of an MPD cruiser.

The lawsuit, however, alleges the officer shot seven bullets into the Ford Focus without giving Lucas any commands or a warning that deadly force would be used.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lewis Ranch is up for sale, much to the shock of Lewis's son. Turns out, the home was never...
Jerry Lee Lewis’ son ordered to vacate ranch by March 5
17-year-old charged with killing mother, sister, mother’s boyfriend
17-year-old charged with killing mother, sister, mother’s boyfriend
Gershun Freeman
Autopsy reveals details in death of inmate at 201 Poplar
Preston Hemphill
Ex-MPD officer lied about Tyre Nichols’ reckless driving, mishandled evidence, documents show
MPD: Fast food employee points gun at customer
Fast food employee pulls gun on customer over chili cheese fries, police say

Latest News

JB SMiley Interview on the Tyree Nichols Case
JB SMiley Interview
St. Jude Children's Research Hospital Expansion
St. Jude Hospital plans new billion-dollar expansion
Tkai Gardner, 18
MPD: 18-year-old carjacks woman, 7-year-old granddaughter outside hotel
Child critically injured in crash on Summer Ave