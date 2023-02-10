Davis named to Naismith Midseason Team

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis point guard Kendric Davis has been named to the Midseason Team for the 2023 Jersey Mikes Naismith Trophy, the Atlanta Tipoff Club announced Thursday. He was among 30 players named to the Midseason Team and was joined by Houston’s Marcus Sasser as the only American Athletic Conference representatives.

Davis, who was named to the Bob Cousy Award Top 10 earlier this week, ranks sixth in Division I in scoring (21.8) and seventh in assists per game (6.1). He is the only player in the nation to rank in the top 10 of both categories.

He is shooting 41.5 percent from the floor and has drained 164 of his 192 trips to the free throw line (85.4%), which are the second-most free throws of any player in the nation. Davis also leads the Tigers with 41 made three-pointers.

Davis is doing most of his damage against AAC foes. In 11 league games he has been nearly unstoppable on his way to 24.7 points, 6.5 assists, 4.3 rebounds and 2.3 steals each time out.

The Houston, Texas product dropped 23 points, eight dimes and five rebounds in Memphis’ 99-81 road win at South Florida Wednesday night, marking the eighth-straight game he’s eclipsed 20 points.

Davis is on the verge of becoming the first player in Division I since Chicago State’s David Holston in 2008-09 to average at least 21.0 points, 6.0 assists and 2.0 steals per game in a single season.

He has recorded 16 games of 20-plus points this season to go along with 14 outings of six or more assists, including a pair of double-doubles.

Not only has Davis eclipsed the 2,000-point threshold for his career, he has also brought home a record-setting six AAC Player of the Week awards this season, giving him 11 for his career, and has taken his place at the top of the AAC’s record book for assists (591) and free throws made (499) in a career.

He is also 23 points from becoming the league’s all-time leading scorer.

Davis and the Tigers host Temple Sunday at 11 a.m. in FedExForum on ESPN2.

