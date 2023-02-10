Clouds moving back in & showers possible tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s partly cloudy & chilly this morning with temperatures in the 30s. A stray shower will be possible this evening, especially in north Mississippi. Clouds will gradually increase this afternoon. High temperatures will be in the lower 50s this afternoon. It will be cloudy and cold tonight with low temperatures in the lower 30s.

TODAY: Partly to Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower, a breezy Northeast wind at 5 to 15 MPH, and highs in the lower 50s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a 20% chance of a shower or brief wintry mix before sunrise along with a Northeast wind around 10 MPH and lows in the lower to mid 30s.

THE WEEKEND: A few showers will be possible early Saturday morning and clouds will linger for most of the day. It will be chilly with afternoon highs in the upper 40s and overnight lows near 30. Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 50s and overnight lows near 40.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy and warmer with high temperatures near 60 and overnight lows near 50. Tuesday will be cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorm along with highs again near 60 and lows near 50. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows only in the mid 60s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain along with temperatures falling from the mid 60s through the day.

