Clouds clear tonight but return tomorrow along with another chance of rain

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A dry air mass is in place across the Mid-South this evening, but a low pressure system moves out of the Plains and just to our south tomorrow bringing clouds back and the possibility of a few showers as well.

TONIGHT: Mostly Clear with a light Northeast wind and overnight lows in the mid to upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a stray shower, a breezy Northeast wind at 5 to 15 MPH, and highs in the lower 50s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of a shower or brief wintry mix before sunrise along with a Northeast wind at 5 to 15 MPH and lows in the mid 30s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy and chilly with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s and overnight lows near 30. Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 50s and overnight lows near 40.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy and warmer with high temperatures near 60 and overnight lows near 50. Tuesday will be cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorm along with highs again near 60 and lows near 50. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows only in the mid 60s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain along with temperatures falling from the mid 60s through the day.

