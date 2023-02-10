Chilly but mostly dry weekend ahead

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will slowly move in this afternoon with a breezy Northeast wind at 5 to 15 MPH. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a 20% chance of a shower or brief wintry mix before sunrise, mainly in east Arkansas. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

THE WEEKEND: Clouds will linger for much of the day Saturday. It will be chilly with afternoon highs in the upper 40s and overnight lows near 30. Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 50s and overnight lows near 40.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy and warmer with high temperatures near 60 and overnight lows near 50. Tuesday will be cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorm along with highs again near 60 and lows near 50. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows only in the mid 60s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain along with temperatures falling from the mid 60s through the day.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.