Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Chilly but mostly dry weekend ahead

WMC First Alert Weather
WMC First Alert Weather(WMC)
By Spencer Denton
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 11:54 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Clouds will slowly move in this afternoon with a breezy Northeast wind at 5 to 15 MPH. Highs will be in the low to mid 50s.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a 20% chance of a shower or brief wintry mix before sunrise, mainly in east Arkansas. Lows will be in the low to mid 30s. Northeast wind around 10 mph.

THE WEEKEND: Clouds will linger for much of the day Saturday. It will be chilly with afternoon highs in the upper 40s and overnight lows near 30. Sunday will be mostly sunny with high temperatures in the mid 50s and overnight lows near 40.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy and warmer with high temperatures near 60 and overnight lows near 50. Tuesday will be cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorm along with highs again near 60 and lows near 50. Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon highs in the upper 60s and overnight lows only in the mid 60s. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a chance of rain along with temperatures falling from the mid 60s through the day.

Spencer Denton - First Alert Meteorologist

FACEBOOK: Meteorologist Spencer Denton

TWITTER: @dentonwx

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Lewis Ranch is up for sale, much to the shock of Lewis's son. Turns out, the home was never...
Jerry Lee Lewis’ son ordered to vacate ranch by March 5
17-year-old charged with killing mother, sister, mother’s boyfriend
17-year-old charged with killing mother, sister, mother’s boyfriend
Gershun Freeman
Autopsy reveals details in death of inmate at 201 Poplar
MPD: Fast food employee points gun at customer
Fast food employee pulls gun on customer over chili cheese fries, police say
Preston Hemphill
Ex-MPD officer lied about Tyre Nichols’ reckless driving, mishandled evidence, documents show

Latest News

Weather
Spencer's Forecast
Severe Weather Risk for Wednesday, Feb 15, 2023
First Alert to chance for storms next week
bb
First Alert Meteorologist Brittney Bryant's Friday Morning Weather 2/10
WMC First Alert Weather
Clouds moving back in & showers possible tonight