Child critically injured in crash on Summer Ave

(MGN)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 4:12 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A child was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after a crash Friday afternoon.

The crash involved three vehicles and happened on Summer Avenue near N Holmes Street.

The child, whose age was not disclosed, is in critical condition at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

There’s no word on what caused the crash.

