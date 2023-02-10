Child critically injured in crash on Summer Ave

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A child was rushed to the hospital in critical condition after a crash Friday afternoon.

The crash involved three vehicles and happened on Summer Avenue near N Holmes Street.

The child, whose age was not disclosed, is in critical condition at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital.

There’s no word on what caused the crash.

