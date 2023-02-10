Affidavit: 23-year-old fatally shoots boyfriend after he allegedly hit her

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A 23-year-old woman has been charged with voluntary manslaughter after she fatally shot her boyfriend after he allegedly hit her, the affidavit reads.

On Thursday night, just before 9 p.m., Memphis police responded to a shooting call at a home located at 314 Fields Avenue. Upon arrival, officers were flagged down by a neighbor who led officers to the victim, who was lying in the street suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

Officers administered CPR until the Memphis Fire Department arrived; however, he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the affidavit, the victim was inside with friends and his girlfriend, Shantel Collins, playing video games when he and Collins began arguing.

The victim’s father and grandfather (the homeowner) were also inside the house.

The victim’s grandfather intervened and asked his grandson what was going on, to which he responded, “it was nothing.”

The couple then went out the front door.

The victim’s grandfather later heard a gunshot. The victim’s father then ran to the door. As he was opening it, Collins came inside, brushing past him.

According to the affidavit, Collins then told her boyfriend’s father that he had hit her, so she shot him. The father then went outside to check on his son. Collins then went into the victim’s grandfather’s room and placed a handgun down on the chair before telling him the same.

Collins was on the scene when officers arrived. She was then transported to the Memphis Police Department’s Homicide Office where she invoked her Miranda Rights.

Collins was then transported to Shelby County Jail East. There is no bond information at this time.

Records indicate no prior charges.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Friday.

