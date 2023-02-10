15-year-old shot and killed in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shortly after midnight Friday, a teen was involved in a shooting near Kirkwood and Haleville Road.

The victim was a 15-year-old male who was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition and later pronounced dead.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information about this incident should call 901-528- CASH. You can also contact the Memphis Police Department with any additional details.

