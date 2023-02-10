Toy Truck Drive
1 injured, another detained after crash involving school bus

The scene of the crash at Tillman Street and Sam Cooper Blvd.
The scene of the crash at Tillman Street and Sam Cooper Blvd.(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 10, 2023 at 2:57 PM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two school buses and several other vehicles were involved in a crash Friday afternoon.

The crash happened at Sam Cooper Boulevard and Tillman Street.

Two school buses were involved, as well as a heavily-damaged blue Maserati. Police say four vehicles in total were involved.

Both buses are owned by Durham School Services, but it’s unclear which school they were coming from or arriving to.

At least one bus had students on board.

Police say one man was taken to the hospital and is in non-critical condition. Another person was detained at the scene.

No students were injured.

Traffic is impacted in the area. Please avoid if possible.

