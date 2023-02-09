Your First Alert to a cold front and the threat of severe storms tonight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A potent low pressure system will move out of the Plains and bring a trailing cold front through the Mid-South. This system will bring the potential for heavy rain, damaging wind, and isolated tornadoes to parts of the Mid-South this evening and overnight. Rainfall tonight will range from a half inch to as much as an inch and a half in some areas.

TONIGHT: Rain and Thunderstorms with a Southwest wind at 15 to 25 MPH and gusting to 40 MPH along with overnight lows in the mid to upper 40s.

THURSDAY: Clearing Sky with s breezy West wind at 5 to 15 MPH and high temperatures in the lower 60s.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light East wind and lows in the upper 30s.

FRIDAY: Mostly Cloudy with a chance of a few showers along with highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the lower 30s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy and chilly with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s and overnight lows near 30. Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the mid 50s and lows in the lower 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs near 60 and lows near 50. Tuesday will be cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms along with high temperatures again near 60 and lows in the upper 40s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and mild with afternoon highs in the mid 60s.

