Woman in custody after fatal shooting in South Memphis, 2 others detained

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One woman is in custody for fatally shooting a man in South Memphis Wednesday night, according to police.

The shooting took place at a home located at 314 Fields Avenue, police say. Officers were dispatched just before 9 p.m.

Police say the responsible shooter, a woman, is in custody. Two men have also been detained.

Police say that preliminary information indicates this shooting was domestic in nature.

This investigation is ongoing.

