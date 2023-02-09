Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Woman in custody after fatal shooting in South Memphis, 2 others detained

(Action News 5)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 10:18 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One woman is in custody for fatally shooting a man in South Memphis Wednesday night, according to police.

The shooting took place at a home located at 314 Fields Avenue, police say. Officers were dispatched just before 9 p.m.

Police say the responsible shooter, a woman, is in custody. Two men have also been detained.

Police say that preliminary information indicates this shooting was domestic in nature.

This investigation is ongoing.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jerry Lawler
Jerry Lawler suffers stroke at Florida home
A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Deputies arrested 42-year-old William Jason Thomas on suspicion of second-degree assault on a...
Sheriff: Deputy ‘terminated’ following assault arrest
(L-R) Taveion Rogers, Traveion Rogers, Felicia Wilson, Damelia Hurt
Amber Alert issued for 2 teens from Jackson, Tenn., 1 suspect arrested
Linda Thompson is forever grateful to everyone who helped after she suffered cardiac arrest at...
Woman saved by gym members after suffering cardiac arrest during workout

Latest News

Civilian Law Enforcement Review Board (CLERB) is requesting $1.5 million to hire more members.
Civilian Law Enforcement Review Board requests $1.5 million for more members
GMSD hosts career fair for middle schoolers gearing up for high school
GMSD hosts career fair for middle schoolers gearing up for high school
Civilian Law Enforcement Review Board requests $1.5 million for more members
Civilian Law Enforcement Review Board requests $1.5 million for more members
Created in 1906, the Memphis Zoo is located in Midtown and is home to more than 4,500 animals...
Memphis Zoo nominated for ‘Best Zoo in the US 2023′