REPORTS: Grizzlies acquire Kennard, trade Green to Rockets in three-team deal

Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard (5) in the second half of an NBA basketball game...
Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard (5) in the second half of an NBA basketball game Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023, in Denver. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Matt Infield
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 1:30 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -The Grizzlies have reportedly acquired shooting guard Luke Kennard from the Los Angeles Clippers in a trade deadline day deal, according to multiple reports. As part of a three-team deal with LA and the Houston Rockets, Memphis is trading Danny Green to Houston and three second round picks to the Clippers.

Kennard is a three-point marksman, leading the NBA in 3-point percentage last season at 45%. The Duke product is currently shooting 45% from deep this season as well and is a 43% shooter from downtown for his career. The Grizzlies are currently 24th in the league in 3-point shooting.

Green’s career in Memphis ends after just three games. Memphis acquired him and the rights to David Roddy on draft day last season in a deal that sent DeAnthony Melton to Philadelphia.

