New medical consulting firm supports Memphis women in tech fields

By Victoria Poirrier and Rose Johnson
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:52 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Local Memphis women officially cut the ribbon at the Midtown, Monica Burt and Associates, location.

MB&A is a female-owned and operated consulting and recruiting firm dedicated to powering the medical technology industry.

Their goal is to keep Memphians in Memphis and, when necessary, to recruit others to the area to work in technical roles at the forty-plus medical device manufacturing companies here in the Mid-South.

This will allow women to work in corporate America while still being able to raise their families at home, but it will soon be open to men joining the team.

In 2023, MB&A plans to start “the Quality Corps,” a non-profit that will prepare local veterans for high-demand entry-level technical employment in the med-tech field.

