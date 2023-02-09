New medical consulting firm supports Memphis women in tech fields

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -Local Memphis women officially cut the ribbon at the Midtown, Monica Burt and Associates, location.

MB&A is a female-owned and operated consulting and recruiting firm dedicated to powering the medical technology industry.

Their goal is to keep Memphians in Memphis and, when necessary, to recruit others to the area to work in technical roles at the forty-plus medical device manufacturing companies here in the Mid-South.

This will allow women to work in corporate America while still being able to raise their families at home, but it will soon be open to men joining the team.

It’s one of the things I’m really passionate about— allowing women to fulfill their professional dreams and desires and also be able to prioritize their families. It’s really what this whole business is built on. Ladies who didn’t want to work 50 and 60-hour work weeks and sacrifice their time at home. Now we do really important work for huge companies in med-tech and I still get to take my kids to school in the morning. So that’s really what we do.”

In 2023, MB&A plans to start “the Quality Corps,” a non-profit that will prepare local veterans for high-demand entry-level technical employment in the med-tech field.

