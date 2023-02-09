MSCS unveils two community schools

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two schools within Memphis Shelby County Schools are now “community schools,” offering free grocery, laundry and computer services.

Treadwell Elementary and Middle and Dunbar Elementary Schools unveiled their community centers Thursday morning. Both schools will provide basic necessities to students and their families when needed.

“If our students and parents don’t have their basic necessities, then academics becomes secondary,” explained Interim Superintendent Toni Williams. “I think you know now that we are heavily investing in wrap-around services. I think we learned today to save transformational support services.”

There at 1,600 elementary and middle school students that attend Treadwell. Chief of Community Affairs Dr. Lori Phillips said she believes the space there and at Dunbar will be lifechanging for students.

“Just looking at the prototype, data, and looking at how we’re reducing those barriers, so that principals can lead, teachers can teach and students can learn,” Phillips explained. “We’re super excited on what’s to come.”

There are now three community schools within the district, including Belle Forrest Elementary. MSCS officials said they hope to have nine within their district by the end of 2023.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.