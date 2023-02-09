Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

MSCS unveils two community schools

Treadwell International Community School
Treadwell International Community School(WMC)
By Sydney Hawkins
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 2:59 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Two schools within Memphis Shelby County Schools are now “community schools,” offering free grocery, laundry and computer services.

Treadwell Elementary and Middle and Dunbar Elementary Schools unveiled their community centers Thursday morning. Both schools will provide basic necessities to students and their families when needed.

“If our students and parents don’t have their basic necessities, then academics becomes secondary,” explained Interim Superintendent Toni Williams. “I think you know now that we are heavily investing in wrap-around services. I think we learned today to save transformational support services.”

There at 1,600 elementary and middle school students that attend Treadwell. Chief of Community Affairs Dr. Lori Phillips said she believes the space there and at Dunbar will be lifechanging for students.

“Just looking at the prototype, data, and looking at how we’re reducing those barriers, so that principals can lead, teachers can teach and students can learn,” Phillips explained. “We’re super excited on what’s to come.”

There are now three community schools within the district, including Belle Forrest Elementary. MSCS officials said they hope to have nine within their district by the end of 2023.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Jerry Lawler
Jerry Lawler suffers stroke at Florida home
Deputies arrested 42-year-old William Jason Thomas on suspicion of second-degree assault on a...
Sheriff: Deputy ‘terminated’ following assault arrest
(L-R) Taveion Rogers, Traveion Rogers, Felicia Wilson, Damelia Hurt
Amber Alert issued for 2 teens from Jackson, Tenn., 1 suspect arrested
MPD: Fast food employee points gun at customer
Fast food employee pulls gun on customer over chili cheese fries, police say

Latest News

(L-R) Tadarrius Bean, Desmond Mills, Justin Smith, Demetrius Haley and Emmit Martin
DA’s office to review all prior cases of officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death
Jerry "The King" Lawler
Jerry Lawler to return to Florida home after suffering massive stroke
Los Angeles Clippers guard Luke Kennard (5) in the second half of an NBA basketball game...
REPORTS: Grizzlies acquire Kennard, trade Green to Rockets in three-team deal
Gershun Freeman
Autopsy reveals details in inmate’s wrongful death case