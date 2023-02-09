MPD: Fast food employee points gun at customer

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Checkers employee is accused of pointing a put gun at a customer on February 7.

Cetera Jones is charged with aggravated assault after an argument just after 11 p.m. on 844 Poplar Avenue.

According to the affidavit, the customer ordered chili cheese fries, but her fries were old and dry.

The customer asked Jones to remake her order and give her a refund. Jones refused to do it, according to the documents.

The argument led to Jones exiting the building. Eventually, Jones pointed a small black handgun at the customer during the argument, says MPD.

Officers say Jones admitted to the assault.

Her court hearing is set for Feb. 9. at 9 a.m.

