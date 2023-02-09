Memphis Zoo nominated for ‘Best Zoo in the US 2023′

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo has once again been nominated as one of the country’s top 10 best zoos, and it needs your vote!

Out of 20 nominees, the Memphis Zoo currently places as No. 10 on USA Today’s 2023 Reader’s Choice leaderboard.

Voting ends March 6. The 10 winning zoos will be announced March 17.

Cast your vote here!

