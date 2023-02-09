Toy Truck Drive
Memphis Zoo nominated for ‘Best Zoo in the US 2023′

Created in 1906, the Memphis Zoo is located in Midtown and is home to more than 4,500 animals...
Created in 1906, the Memphis Zoo is located in Midtown and is home to more than 4,500 animals and over 500 different species.(Memphis Zoo)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 7:45 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo has once again been nominated as one of the country’s top 10 best zoos, and it needs your vote!

Out of 20 nominees, the Memphis Zoo currently places as No. 10 on USA Today’s 2023 Reader’s Choice leaderboard.

Voting ends March 6. The 10 winning zoos will be announced March 17.

Cast your vote here!

