GMSD hosts career fair for middle schoolers gearing up for high school

By Action News 5 Staff
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 6:58 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Germantown Municipal School District (GMSD) hosted a career fair Wednesday for hundreds of local middle schoolers gearing up for high school.

A total of 379 eighth graders from Riverdale and Houston Middle schools met with representatives from all sorts of career fields, including broadcast journalism.

Action News 5′s Kym Clark answered dozens of questions about her career as students participated in small-group discussions centered on the arts industry.

“It was all very cool, very well planned, actually,” said Isa Iglesias, a Houston Middle student. “I saw a lot of different careers that definitely interested me, and it was just a very fun experience to be able to see all the different jobs that people have.”

The eighth graders in attendance will soon make decisions about their own courses of study in high school.

