Germantown Fire Department EMTs reunite with cardiac rest survivors, introduce new CPR technology

By Victoria Poirrier and Rose Johnson
Published: Feb. 8, 2023 at 7:42 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Wednesday, Germantown Fire Department reunited recent survivors of cardiac arrest with the crews that helped save their lives.

But it wasn’t the old-school CPR measures they used to do so.

The crews utilized a new technology known as the ”Stryker Lucas 3.”

This new device allows crews to perform CPR without manual labor while decreasing neurological damage that can occur when the heart stops beating.

Every year, over 700,000 people suffer from cardiac arrest while only 10 percent of those survive when CPR occurs outside of a hospital.

These Memphis-area fire and EMS services plan to increase this statistic with this new adoption.

“It’s not only a labor-saving device, it’s a quality improvement device, and it’s a life-saving device,” one firefighter said.

Germantown Fire was the first to adopt the Stryker Lucas 3 in the Mid-South but Collierville Fire has also recently purchased this $20,000 device as well.

