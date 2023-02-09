Former DeSoto Co. teacher sentenced 20 years in prison for sexually abusing teenage girl

SENATOBIA, Miss. (WMC) - A former DeSoto County teacher has been sentenced to 20 years in prison with 10 years of supervised release for sexually abusing a teenage girl in 2021.

In January, Evan Brooke Redd pleaded guilty to sexual battery to a 14/15-year-old child and fondling.

She was sentenced Thursday.

According to DeSoto County Schools, Redd was hired in 2020 as a DeSoto County Middle School teacher.

In October of 2021, Senatobia police said they received information from a juvenile that she was sexually abused by Redd at a residence located on East Gilmore Street in Senatobia.

After police gathered evidence and conducted numerous interviews, investigators executed a search warrant at the residence and arrested Redd.

