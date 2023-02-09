Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Former DeSoto Co. teacher sentenced 20 years in prison for sexually abusing teenage girl

Evan Brooke Redd
Evan Brooke Redd(Tate Co Sheriffs Office)
By Lydian Kennin
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:59 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SENATOBIA, Miss. (WMC) - A former DeSoto County teacher has been sentenced to 20 years in prison with 10 years of supervised release for sexually abusing a teenage girl in 2021.

In January, Evan Brooke Redd pleaded guilty to sexual battery to a 14/15-year-old child and fondling.

She was sentenced Thursday.

According to DeSoto County Schools, Redd was hired in 2020 as a DeSoto County Middle School teacher.

In October of 2021, Senatobia police said they received information from a juvenile that she was sexually abused by Redd at a residence located on East Gilmore Street in Senatobia.

After police gathered evidence and conducted numerous interviews, investigators executed a search warrant at the residence and arrested Redd.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Jerry Lawler
Jerry Lawler suffers stroke at Florida home
Deputies arrested 42-year-old William Jason Thomas on suspicion of second-degree assault on a...
Sheriff: Deputy ‘terminated’ following assault arrest
(L-R) Taveion Rogers, Traveion Rogers, Felicia Wilson, Damelia Hurt
Amber Alert issued for 2 teens from Jackson, Tenn., 1 suspect arrested
MPD: Fast food employee points gun at customer
Fast food employee pulls gun on customer over chili cheese fries, police say

Latest News

Former Green Bay Packers' Brett Favre during a halftime ceremony of an NFL football game...
Favre suing state auditor for ‘shamelessly and falsely attacking... good name’
Audrianna Johnson
Delta State University graduate wins Grammy award
Five ex-MPD officers are charged with murder in Tyre Nichols' death.
DA’s office to review all prior cases of officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death
Jerry "The King" Lawler
Jerry Lawler to return to Florida home after suffering massive stroke