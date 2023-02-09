First Alert to dropping temperatures

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Dry, breezy and mild conditions will prevail today. A WIND ADVISORY is in effect until Noon today with Southwest winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. Cooler temperatures as we finish off the work week and head into the weekend with a chance for some showers Friday. Dry weather and moderating temperatures are expected for Sunday into Monday. Next chance for rain will be Tuesday next week.

TODAY: Clearing Sky with a Southwest wind at 10 to 15 MPH and high temperatures near 60.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light Northeast wind and lows in the upper 30s.

FRIDAY: A cold front on Friday will bring clouds and a 30% chance of a few showers. Highs will be in the lower 50s with overnight lows in the lower 30s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy and chilly with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s and overnight lows near 30. Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the mid 50s and lows in the lower 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs near 60 and lows near 50. Tuesday will be cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms along with high temperatures again near 60 and lows in the upper 40s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and mild with afternoon highs in the mid 60s.

WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY (WMC)

