First Alert to dropping temperatures over the next few days

By Brittney Bryant
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The last bit of rain is moving out of our eastern counties this morning and we will see some peeks of sunshine this afternoon. Temperatures are above normal, but it will still feel chilly with highs around 60 degrees. A wind advisory is in effect until 12 pm, but even when that expires wind gusts could still reach 20 mph.

THURSDAY: Clearing Sky with a Southwest wind at 10 to 15 MPH and high temperatures near 60.

THURSDAY NIGHT: Partly Cloudy with a light Northeast wind and lows in the upper 30s.

FRIDAY: A cold front on Friday will bring clouds and a 30% chance of a few showers. Highs will be in the lower 50s with overnight lows in the lower 30s.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be partly cloudy and chilly with afternoon highs in the mid to upper 40s and overnight lows near 30. Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the mid 50s and lows in the lower 40s.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy with highs near 60 and lows near 50. Tuesday will be cloudy with rain and a few thunderstorms along with high temperatures again near 60 and lows in the upper 40s. Wednesday will be partly cloudy and mild with afternoon highs in the mid 60s.

