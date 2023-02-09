Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

Favre suing state auditor for ‘shamelessly and falsely attacking... good name’

Former Green Bay Packers' Brett Favre during a halftime ceremony of an NFL football game...
Former Green Bay Packers' Brett Favre during a halftime ceremony of an NFL football game against the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, Oct. 16, 2016, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke) (Matt Ludtke | AP)
By Anthony Warren
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:21 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A former NFL quarterback linked to the largest welfare scandal in Mississippi history is suing the state auditor for “shamelessly and falsely attacking his good name.”

On Thursday, Brett Favre filed suit in Hinds County Circuit Court seeking damages against Auditor Shad White, alleging that the auditor attacked Favre to advance his political career and to gain national attention.

“White has gained national media attention he previously could have only dreamed of, including appearances on television shows on CNN and HBO, a popular ESPN podcast, as well as interviews for print and online media,” Favre’s attorneys wrote. “None of these national media outlets would have paid White the slightest attention had he not been attacking Favre.”

Officials in White’s office are firing back, saying “everything Auditor White has said about this case is true and is backed by years of audit work by the professionals at the office.”

“Mr. Favre has called Auditor White and his team liars, despite repaying some of the money our office demanded from him. He’s also claimed the auditors are lairs, despite clear documentary evidence showing he benefited from misspent funds,” spokesman Fletcher Freeman said.

Favre repaid $1.1 million in Temporary Assistance for Needy Family funds, money he was paid to give speeches on behalf of Families First of Mississippi, a nonprofit at the center of the scandal. However, he did not pay the interest on that amount.

Favre, a Mississippi native, played for the University of Southern Mississippi before playing 20 years for the Green Bay Packers. During that time, he led the Packers to two Super Bowl appearances, winning one.

Favre’s attorneys say White initially applauded the retired quarterback for paying back the funds, but later “reversed course... seeking press attention for his forthcoming reelection.”

On September 15, 2022, for instance, the auditor appeared on CNN saying “we know that Mr. Favre not only knew that he was received money from this nonprofit, which was funded by taxpayer dollars. We know that the funding for that was a sham, and we know that he knows that too.”

Days later, he appeared on an ESPN podcast saying the quarterback “knew that the money was flowing through a nonprofit which was designed to serve poor folks, designed to serve a public interest,” court records state.

“White acted with malice, and with knowledge of the falsity of the defamatory statements, or at a minimum with reckless disregard for their falsity by purposely avoiding the truth,” the quarterback’s claim states.

Favre is seeking actual and punitive damages, court costs, pre- and post-judgement interest on amounts awarded, as well as any other relief to which he “may show himself justly to be entitled.”

WLBT’s C.J. Lemaster and Howard Ballou contributed to this report.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A couple says Starbucks overcharged them by more than $4,000 for a $10 coffee run.
Couple says Starbucks charged them nearly $4,500 for 2 cups of coffee
Jerry Lawler
Jerry Lawler suffers stroke at Florida home
Deputies arrested 42-year-old William Jason Thomas on suspicion of second-degree assault on a...
Sheriff: Deputy ‘terminated’ following assault arrest
(L-R) Taveion Rogers, Traveion Rogers, Felicia Wilson, Damelia Hurt
Amber Alert issued for 2 teens from Jackson, Tenn., 1 suspect arrested
MPD: Fast food employee points gun at customer
Fast food employee pulls gun on customer over chili cheese fries, police say

Latest News

Audrianna Johnson
Delta State University graduate wins Grammy award
Five ex-MPD officers are charged with murder in Tyre Nichols' death.
DA’s office to review all prior cases of officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death
Jerry "The King" Lawler
Jerry Lawler to return to Florida home after suffering massive stroke
Treadwell International Community School
MSCS unveils two community schools