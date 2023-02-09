Toy Truck Drive
Ex-MPD officer lied about Tyre Nichols’ reckless driving, mishandled evidence, documents show

Preston Hemphill
Preston Hemphill(MPD Facebook)
By Jacob Gallant and Bria Bolden
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 4:23 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New documents show the involvement of former Memphis police officer Preston Hemphill in Tyre Nichols’ traffic stop.

Hemphill was fired for personal conduct the night of Nichols’ death. Unlike the five other officers who were fired, Hemphill has not been charged criminally.

A document was filed for Hemphill to be decertified, and that document reveals more about what Hemphill is accused of doing on January 7.

Hemphill was fired last Friday, the day MPD’s Inspectional Service Bureau held a hearing about rules the department says he violated.

Investigators say Hemphill told them that Tyre Nichols was stopped for reckless driving at a high rate of speed, but then told investigators he didn’t actually see Nichols driving recklessly. He also said Nichols began fighting with officers after he was stopped and tried to grab his partner’s gun.

Video evidence shows this did not happen.

Hemphill used a Taser on Nichols as he was fleeing in oncoming traffic, and the documents show he failed to retrieve a part of the Taser that was missing, against policy.

Hemphill is also heard on body camera footage using foul language including saying “I hope they stomp his a--” after Nichols fled.

Investigators say Nichols showed no sign of violence toward Hemphill and say the former officer’s behavior at the scene violated department policy.

Investigators also say Hemphill failed to collect and tag evidence found in Tyre Nichols’ car that was eventually towed to the city’s impound lot.

