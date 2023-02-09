Toy Truck Drive
Delta State University graduate wins Grammy award

Audrianna Johnson
Audrianna Johnson(Delta State University)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:56 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Miss. (WMC) - A Delta State University graduate took home the Grammy award this past Sunday night.

Audrianna Johnson, a graduate of Delta State University in the class of 2018, won the award for Best Roots Gospel Album. This award was for the engineering she did on “The Urban Hymnal,” a gospel performance album recorded by the Tennessee State University Marching Band.

Johnson worked as a studio manager during her time at DSU. She eventually left to pursue a career at Tymple, a creative agency located Mississippi Gulf Coast. Johnson was the lead engineer on TSU’s gospel project and is currently the head of Artist and Repertoire at the Tymple agency.

Johnson has plans to return to Delta State University to help mentor students interested in music and engineering.

