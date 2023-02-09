Toy Truck Drive
DA’s office to review all prior cases of officers charged in Tyre Nichols’ death

(L-R) Tadarrius Bean, Desmond Mills, Justin Smith, Demetrius Haley and Emmit Martin
(L-R) Tadarrius Bean, Desmond Mills, Justin Smith, Demetrius Haley and Emmit Martin(SCSO)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Shelby County District Attorney’s Office is reviewing all prior cases involving the five Memphis police officers charged with murdering Tyre Nichols.

It was announced Thursday that each officers’ previous cases, closed and pending, will be reviewed.

Former officers Emmitt Martin, Desmond Mills, Justin Smith, Demetrius Haley and Tadarrius Bean were all terminated from the force following an internal MPD hearing for the policies they violated during the Jan. 7 traffic stop that resulted in Nichols’ death.

All five former officers were members of the since-disbanded SCORPION Unit, a specialized 50-person unit made up of three components: crime suppression, auto theft task force and gang prevention.

They were later fired from MPD on Jan. 20 and arrested less than a week later. All five are charged with: official misconduct thru unauthorized exercise of official power, official misconduct thru failure to perform a duty imposed by law, official oppression, second-degree murder, aggravated assault - act in concert, aggravated kidnapping causing bodily injury, and aggravated kidnapping while possessing a weapon.

