Autopsy reveals details in inmate’s wrongful death case

Gershun Freeman
Gershun Freeman(George Burks)
By Joel Griffin Moore
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An autopsy report reveals new details in the case of an inmate’s death in Shelby County Jail.

Gershun Freeman, 33, was booked into the Shelby County Jail in October of last year. While incarcerated, Freeman was involved in an altercation with officers and was restrained. During this restraint, he experienced cardiac arrest and CPR was performed. The CPR was not successful and Freeman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The autopsy report revealed multiple contusions of the body, a scalp laceration, a healing stab wound on his back, and both cardiovascular disease and coronary atherosclerosis.

Based on the autopsy findings and the circumstances of the incident, the cause of death is attributed to exacerbation of cardiovascular disease due to physical altercation and subdual.

The cause of death has been classified as a homicide.

