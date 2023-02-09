Assistant DA pleads guilty to DUI charge

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Assistant District Attorney Monica Timmerman pleaded guilty to DUI.

Timmerman was arrested in December, a month after being sworn in as assistant DA.

Police say Timmerman crashed into a utility pole and admitted to drinking earlier in the night.

She was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in jail, but 11 months and 27 days of that were suspended. She will be under supervised probation for the remainder of the sentence.

Timmerman was also charged with failure to exercise due care and duty upon striking highway fixture, but those have been dropped as a condition of the guilty plea.

She was also ordered to pay more than $4,000 to MLGW in restitution.

Her legal license has also been revoked for one year.

Action News 5 has reached out to District Attorney Steve Mulroy for comment.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.