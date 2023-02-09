Toy Truck Drive
17-year-old charged with killing mother, sister, mother’s boyfriend(Saint Francis county Sheriff)
By Myracle Evans
Published: Feb. 9, 2023 at 12:21 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ST. FRANCIS CO., Ark. (WMC) - St. Francis County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 17-year-old teen in the murder of three people including two family members.

Jonathan Rolfe is charged with three counts of capital murder and one count of theft of property related to the victim’s stolen car.

According to deputies, Rolfe killed his mother, sister, and mother’s boyfriend.

On November 28, 2022, deputies conducted a welfare check on Gore Street in Crow Creek at 1:41 a.m.

Deputies found Shalonda Barton, 34, her daughter Kelsie Thompson, 13, and JaTerrance Wright, 32 laying on the ground with gunshot wounds.

The child was found in a bedroom. Wright and Thompson were found in their bed.

Investigators found Barton’s black Cadillac on Industrial Road not far from Rolfe’s girlfriend’s residence, according to St. Francis deputies.

Deputies say the forensic report links Rolfe to the homicides.

Rolfe will be charged as an adult in this case.

He is being held without bond.

