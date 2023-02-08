Toy Truck Drive
Your First Alert to the threat of strong to severe storms Wednesday

By Ron Childers
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:33 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A potent low pressure system will impact the Mid-South tomorrow bringing rain thunderstorms during the day and into the overnight hours. A few storms could be capable of producing heavy rain, damaging wind, hail, and isolated tornadoes. The greatest threat for strong storms will be during the evening hours. Rainfall is expected to average an inch to an inch and a half with the potential for higher amounts in a few areas.

TONIGHT: Mostly Cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with a Northeast wind at 5 to 10 MPH and overnight lows in the low to mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Cloudy with scattered rain and thunderstorms, a Southeast wind at 10 to 20 MPH and gusting, and high temperatures in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Cloudy with rain and thunderstorm, a Southwest wind at 10 to 20 MPH and gusting, and overnight lows in the upper 40s.

THE REST OF THE WEEK: Thursday will be partly cloudy with highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the upper 30s. Friday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower along with highs in the lower 50s and lows near 30.

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be mostly sunny and chilly with afternoon highs in the mid to upper forties and overnight lows again near thirty. Sunday will be mostly sunny and warmer with high temperatures in the mid 50s and lows near 40.

NEXT WEEK: Monday will be mostly cloudy with highs near 60 and lows in the upper 40s. Tuesday will be cloudy with rain and high temperatures in the lower 60s.

Ron Childers

Chief Meteorologist

Action News 5

Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5

Twitter: @ronchilders

