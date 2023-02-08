Woman alleges former MPD Officer Haley assisted in 2021 arrest that dislocated shoulder blade

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Demetrius Haley participated in an arrest that a Memphis woman said left her with dislocated her shoulder two years ago.

The incident occurred on Feb. 21, 2021. The woman, Kadejah Townes, told Action News 5 that Memphis police officer, Alexis Brown, who has since left MPD, approached her while she was sitting in her car to ask about a shooting Brown said occurred near the Walgreens in Hickory Hill she was parked at.

Townes said she told the officer she hadn’t heard anything. Townes said the next thing she knew, Officer Brown was at the passenger side window saying “Ya’ll over here laughing, I need to see your ID.”

Townes then exited the car and said “I ain’t do nothing, I ain’t do nothing.” That’s when Officer Brown began attempting to handcuff her.

Action News 5 obtained this video of the altercation, recorded by Townes’ passenger before officers demanded she stop.

That’s when former MPD officer Demetrius Haley got involved.

Action News 5 obtained Haley’s statement that he gave MPD after the incident.

Haley said “Brown struggled to put her in handcuffs,” so he assisted. He went on to say he “did not know why Brown was handcuffing Townes, but she was placed in the back of the squad car.”

Haley also said in the statement that marijuana was found during the search, but no one ever reported that finding to the Memphis Police Department.

The document also confirms Townes was taken to Regional One Medical Center for treatment of her shoulder. She was released with a sling and told to visit a chiropractor.

Townes told Action News 5 she alerted MPD internal affairs about her allegations of excessive force. She said each time she was pushed to another department and eventually gave up.

According to the document, it was nearly four months before Haley appeared before a disciplinary committee—but not for Townes’ allegations of excessive force.

Haley was called for not filling out the “Compliance with Regulations: Response to Resistance” form, which is a violation of MPD policy. He received a written reprimand, according to the document.

A Lieutenant Acred is mentioned in an excerpt of the document:

“Lt. Acred advised Officer Haley is a hard-working officer who routinely makes good decisions, he was sure that this was a limited event.”

Townes said she is still unsure what led to the altercation other than laughing. She was only ever charged with resisting arrest.

Nearly two years later, when Townes recognized Haley as one of the five officers charged with murdering Tyre Nichols, she was shocked.

“I tried to let them know about the officers before this happened,” Townes told Action News 5. “If they would’ve listened and taken action then, this would’ve never happened.”

Townes has retained Carlos Moore as her attorney. He believes the comments made in the written reprimand of Haley by Lt. Acred were a mistake.

“We know that Officer Haley got worse after he dislocated her shoulder,” Moore told Action News 5. “Now he’s alleged to have killed someone.”

Moore said he’s been in contact with District Attorney Steve Mulroy about a 2015 case he worked on regarding Darrius Stewart. The US Department of Justice closed the case in September 2016.

On Monday, DA Mulroy told Action News 5 he’s not convinced the DOJ’s Civil Rights Division won’t launch a full “patterns or practice” investigation into the Memphis Police Department.

That’s something Attorney Moore believes is necessary. “The Memphis Police Department is out of control,” said Moore, who’s been retained by Townes. “They’ve had ample opportunity to get their act together and now an innocent man is dead.”

