Weather balloon launches in Memphis for new storm research project

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A new project called PERiLS (Propagation, Evolution, and Rotation in Linear Storms) kicked off at the National Weather Service (NWS) Memphis office and launched a weather balloon to gather data for Wednesday’s storms in the Mid-South.

Scientists used mobile radars and different kinds of portable devices designed to measure lightning and the atmosphere within and around storms.

Weather balloon flights last for around two hours, can drift as far as 125 miles away, and rise up to over 100,000 ft. (about 20 miles) in the atmosphere, according to the NWS.

An instrument called a radiosonde is attached to the balloon to measure pressure, temperature and relative humidity as it ascends up into the atmosphere.

PERiLS uses a sweeping array of instruments in an effort to better understand how tornadoes form in squall lines. These types of tornadoes, more common in the Southeast United States, pose a significant challenge to meteorologists and emergency managers due to their rapid development.

Members of the PERiLS project began gathering storm data during the late winter and spring periods of 2022 and will do the same for 2023.

