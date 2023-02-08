Video shows suspects stealing from Smooth Wireless in Whitehaven

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Police Department responded to a burglary of a business at Smooth Wireless on Sunday morning.

The video shows a group of six suspects breaking into the store on Millbranch Road using a dark-colored SUV.

Suspects stole multiple cell phone products, according to MPD.

The suspects rammed into the entrance of the store using the back of the SUV.

MPD says the SUV may be a late model Hyundai Santa Fe and will have rear-end damage.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.

