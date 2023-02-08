Toy Truck Drive
Advertise with Us
Bluff City Life
Contests
Chick-fil-A Community Champions
Mid-South Heroes
Wendy's Giant of the Week

TVA discusses full review of December’s rolling blackouts

By Victoria Poirrier
Published: Feb. 7, 2023 at 6:06 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Tuesday, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) discussed a full review of the rolling blackouts that took place during extremely cold temperatures back in December.

TVA says they experienced an unprecedented demand during that time but attributed many of the issues to the challenges that the generator fleets faced.

The purpose of the rolling blackouts was to reduce the demand since there was no way of getting any additional supply, but TVA says they are confident that they have fixed many of those issues.

Neighboring markets around the country were also constrained, but TVA is looking to make long-term solutions to prevent the crisis from occurring again in Tennessee.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man saves infant twins left in Frayser home
Memphis man saves infant twins left alone in Frayser home
Police say the sinkhole that 71-year-old Luz Bedoya and two others fell into is about six feet...
Sinkhole swallows 71-year-old woman, 2 trying to rescue her
Officer hugging the individual
Memphis police talk 17-year-old off edge of I-40 Bridge
Leeland Korman was jumping on a trampoline with his sister last week when their heads collided.
8-year-old suffers stroke after colliding with sister on trampoline
Jerry Lawler
Jerry Lawler suffers stroke at Florida home

Latest News

Malco Theatres will not follow AMC’s ticket pricing change, company says
Memphis Fire Chief Gena Sweat and Memphis Police Chief CJ Davis.
MPD and MFD Chiefs called to present reform proposals at Memphis City Council
East High School unveils new broadcast studio
East High School unveils new broadcast studio
Tuesday evening weather update
Tuesday evening forecast from Chief Meteorologist Ron Childers-February 7, 2023