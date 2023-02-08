TVA discusses full review of December’s rolling blackouts

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - On Tuesday, the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA) discussed a full review of the rolling blackouts that took place during extremely cold temperatures back in December.

TVA says they experienced an unprecedented demand during that time but attributed many of the issues to the challenges that the generator fleets faced.

The purpose of the rolling blackouts was to reduce the demand since there was no way of getting any additional supply, but TVA says they are confident that they have fixed many of those issues.

“We feel very confident that we have hardened in the areas that we failed. Roughly, 250 items that I mentioned. We have verified and actually had independent teams. Come to each site to make sure they were comfortable they will be got in place will hold up.”

Neighboring markets around the country were also constrained, but TVA is looking to make long-term solutions to prevent the crisis from occurring again in Tennessee.

